COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said he will announce the largest drug conspiracy ever indicted in state court during a news conference on Monday.
Wilson will be joined be officials from SLED, SCDC, and multiple local law enforcement agencies for the announcement.
The news conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m. FOX Carolina will provide live coverage online, in our apps, and on Facebook.
