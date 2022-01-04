COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Attorney Generals' office announced that they are dismissing two charges against Alex Murdaugh.
Officials said the two charges being dismissed are the two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses that Murdaugh was arrested for in October.
Previously: Alex Murdaugh charged after misappropriating funds, officials say
The Attorney General's office announced the decision in a recent letter to state officials. The letter states that these charges are now redundant because Murdaugh was charged again for the same incident in November when the State Grand Jury issued five indictments against him. Murdaugh was later given a $7 million bond on these indictments.
Previously: State Grand Jury issues indictments against Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh was initially denied bond for the two charges he was arrested for in October. However, the Attorney General's office said this ruling is now meaningless since they are dismissing those charges against him.
Previously: SC AG: Alex Murdaugh denied bond based on psychiatric evaluation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.