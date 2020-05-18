COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) New parents have a lot to plan for when preparing to bring a new life into the world - including saving for their little bundle of joy to someday go to college, should they choose.
South Carolina's State Treasurer Curtis Loftis and Future Scholar have been working together for eight years, partnering with hospitals throughout the state to provide families with babies born on May 29 the opportunity to obtain a privately funded $529 grant.
The money will go toward a Future Scholar college savings account as part of the PalmettoBaby Grant Program. Loftis, who is an administrator of South Carolina's Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plan, has been an advocate of the importance of saving for college - especially during National 5-2-9 College Savings Day.
“While this year’s 529 Day observance will be a little different than past years, as hospitals adapt to current public health and safety concerns, we are still very committed to providing new and experienced moms and dads alike with an opportunity to boost the savings for their newborn’s future education,” Treasurer Loftis explained. “We appreciate the hospitals’ continued support of our PalmettoBaby campaign as South Carolina parents welcome new babies on Friday, May 29.”
Families will receive a gift basket filled with novelty items and information about the state's college safety plan during their hospital stay.
The Future Scholar program offers families a smart and easy way to save for their children's future education, with opportunities for tax-deductible contributions from state income taxes, tax-free growth and tax-free distributions for qualified education expenses.
Children born on May 29 are eligible to receive a privately funded $529 PalmettoBaby grant for their baby's future education when they open an account with Future Scholar. The application deadline for all who are eligible is August 31, 2020. Parents and family members can visit their website to open an account, download a grant form, and start their child on the path to saving for college.
“I frequently tell people that it’s never too early – or too late – to start saving for college. May 29 gives a us fun way to remind people of this important message each year,” Treasurer Loftis added. “Even if your baby isn’t born on May 29, we encourage South Carolinians to consider saving through Future Scholar for the benefit of their loved one’s future.”
