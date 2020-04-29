COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Bar now has a free legal assistance hotline for low income families across the state who may be dealing with COVID-19 related legal problems.
People may call 1-833-958-2266 toll-free any time leave a message providing a few details about what you need and a time that is best for a lawyer to call you back. If you meet the income qualifications, you will be matched with a lawyer who has expertise in that subject.
There are 16,000 lawyers across the state and many of them are using their skill set to make sure that families come out of this pandemic with the advice they need to address any legal issues that have come up. They know money is tight for many so this is free for those under a certain income level.
At that threshold, qualifying South Carolinians would include single individuals who make less than $51,040 yearly, and a family of four making less than $104,080. The number of questions a user may post annually has also been increased from three to five.
The temporary expansion allows South Carolinians below the 400% federal poverty level to qualify for SC Free Legal Answers.
Mary-Kathryn Craft says, "Legal issues are a big thing that happened after, during times of crisis and the South Carolina bar is an organization with 16,000 lawyers across South Carolina. Those lawyers have a special gift and they are trained to do special things that not everyone can do so this is one way that our members can get back in make a direct impact and an important impact I’m folks that are facing things."
More information about pandemic-related legal help available to South Carolinians can be found at www.scbar.org/covidhelp.
The South Carolina Bar is a statewide organization dedicated to improving the legal profession, the law and the administration of justice for all South Carolinians. It serves more than 16,000 lawyer members and provides resources to educators and citizens of the Palmetto State. Learn more at www.scbar.org.
The online clinic, a collaboration between the SC Bar and the American Bar Association, matches low-income South Carolinians with attorneys who can answer basic legal questions online confidentially. Subject matters covered include landlord/tenant concerns, foreclosure, family law, unemployment and benefits, and debt and bankruptcy. Visit https://sc.freelegalanswers.org.
"One of the main messages is that if you are looking for legal advice, you need to speak with a lawyer. If you live in South Carolina you need to speak to a South Carolina lawyer," says Craft.
