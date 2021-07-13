South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling, left, shakes hands with Gov. Henry McMaster, right, after Stirling announces the state has the lowest recidivism rate in the country at under 22% at a ceremony on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Manning Reentry / Work Release Center in Columbia, South Carolina. In the past 10 years the rate has fallen more than 10 percentage points. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)