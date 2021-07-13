South Carolina Prisons

South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling, left, shakes hands with Gov. Henry McMaster, right, after Stirling announces the state has the lowest recidivism rate in the country at under 22% at a ceremony on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Manning Reentry / Work Release Center in Columbia, South Carolina. In the past 10 years the rate has fallen more than 10 percentage points. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

 Jeffrey Collins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prison officials say South Carolina now has the lowest rate of released inmates returning to prison within three years in the country thanks to an in-depth and expanding program of job and life skills.

The Department of Corrections says less than 22% of South Carolina inmates released in 2017 found themselves back in prison within three years.

State prisons Director Bryan Stirling says that rate was 33% just before he took over the prison system in 2013.

The reentry teaches inmates job skills like plumbing or carpentry. They also get help from state agencies in finding jobs and getting IDs and birth certificates needed in a modern society.

