SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Chamber of Commerce on Thursday emailed out a link to business owners from the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce.
The SC Chamber said they are coordinating with Gov. Henry McMaster's Accelerate SC Task Force to gather information from businesses to help the task force and policymakers make decisions on how to re-open and revitalize South Carolina’s economy.
The Chamber worked with the SC Department of Commerce to devise a survey that they are asking all chamber members to take.
Officials said the survey is intended for decision makers from businesses of all types and sizes covering the state. Its results will be used by the task force to make important decisions.
Click here to view or take the survey if you are a business owner.
The survey will remain open until Thursday, April 30.
MORE - AccelerateSC task force meeting with governor Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.