COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some South Carolina cities are bringing back indoor mask requirements as this summer's COVID-19 outbreak in the state rivals the height of the pandemic  last winter before vaccines were widely available.

Three Midlands cities — Columbia, West Columbia and Cayce — all passed requirements that people wear masks indoors in public places except while eating and a few other exceptions.

The emergency rules follow a ban by state lawmakers on mandatory masks in schools, for the most part.

South Carolina is seeing abut 5,400 new COVID-19 cases a day. The state was reporting about 150 new cases a day in June when Gov. Henry McMaster ended a 14-month long COVID-19 state of emergency.

