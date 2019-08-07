South Carolina’s capital city is allowing people to pay their parking tickets with school supplies.
The city of Columbia said the city council unanimously approved a plan to allow parking tickets issued between August 7, 2019 and August 21, 2019 to be paid with the donation of school supplies.
The school supplies will be donated to an organization that will then deliver the supplies to families and children across the Midlands.
The city said Only non-public safety citations are eligiable. Traffic and moving violations including: handicap parking, residential parking permits, parking improperly, parking in a “No Parking” area, parking a bus or taxi zone, double parking, blocking the side walk, loading zones and reserved parking only spaces, are all excluded.
People whose parking infractions do meet the criteria can satisfy the ticket by bringing in new, unwrapped school supplies of equal or greater value to their fine to the Parking Services Office at 820 Washington Street from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30pm, Monday through Friday.
Accepted school supplies include:
- Pencils
- Pens
- Erasers
- Index cards
- Dry erase markers
- Copy paper
- Rulers
- Post-it notes
- Scissors
- Loose-leaf notebook paper (wide ruled or college ruled)
- Notebooks (composition or spiral)
