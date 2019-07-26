TEGA CAY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A South Carolina city has vowed to return the word “Lord” to the Police Officers’ Prayer, which is inscribed on a Fallen Officer’s Memorial outside the city’s police department.
The city initially painted over the word “Lord,” which appeared in several places on the monument, because city leaders were fearful of a lawsuit after a resident complained.
However, the public response to the removal of the word sparked even greater concerns.
The city released this statement on their website:
After careful consideration and much conversation with people on both sides of the discussion, City Council has made the decision that the Police Officer's Prayer will be restored to its original condition and returned to the Fallen Officers’ Memorial located at the new police station. We want to thank everyone for voicing your opinion, as it’s not always easy to do so on such a sensitive subject.
As Mr. Dunn stated before Council on July 15th, none of what has transpired was an attack on our Police Department or anyone’s faith. Our City Council and citizens have always been strong supporters of the men and women in blue. We’d like to thank Mr. Dunn and the others who spoke before Council. The respectful exchange of ideas and opinions is truly what makes local government extraordinary.
This was a tough week in Tega Cay. It is our hope that we can now move forward together and continue to be the strong, welcoming community that we have always been known for. Regardless of our different viewpoints, our people are what truly makes this City such a wonderful place.
