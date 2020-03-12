College students across the state are nearing the end of their Spring Break, but many won't be returning to campus as originally expected. Several colleges and universities across the state are erring on the side of caution and extending breaks in response to the Coronavirus.
There are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Anderson County, but Anderson University is changing school operations as a precaution. The school is on Spring Break but it will suspend classes for another week starting next Monday; Online classes will continue as normal.
The University of South Carolina and Furman are following suit because of the ongoing Coronavirus spread.; Both are extending Spring Break to March 22. Spartanburg Methodist College will be moving to online classes temporarily; Spring Break will be extended until March 20. In-person classes will begin in April.
Both Western Carolina and S.C. State University announced they're extending Spring Break to March 23, and continue with online learning afterward. Meanwhile, Clemson University says they're monitoring the virus closely.
Finally, College of Charleston is holding all classes online today. Officials say it's a test run to see if the school can go all-digital if the outbreak spreads any further. There are no Coronavirus cases on campus, but an M.U.S.C. employee living in Charleston was one of the first confirmed cases in South Carolina.
All schools are keeping a close eye on how the outbreak progresses. Officials say they are constantly communicating with federal, state and local health authorities.
