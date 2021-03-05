COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs announced that its Hispanic/ Latino Affairs division is launching a COVID-19 action plan for agricultural workers and Latinos that live in rural areas of the state.
The plan calls for state agencies to collaborate with community leaders to ensure that COVID-19 information, testing and vaccines effectively reach this part of the population, about 12,750 workers, according to a release from the commission.
The commission says that part of its action plan will be to assist state agencies to provide culturally appropriate materials and resources to the state's rural Latino population as well as fostering cooperation with faith-based organizations to keep communities informed.
The action plan will also offer cultural sensitivity training to to state agencies, service providers and organizations to work with the state's agricultural community, according to the commission.
