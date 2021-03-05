Birth Control
(Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would allow pharmacists to directly give birth control to women in South Carolina without a prescription is heading to the Senate floor. Republican Sen. Tom Davis says he sponsored the bill because lawmakers passed a law earlier this year that could ban nearly all abortions. Davis, who voted for the abortion bill, says 12 other states have similar laws. The Senate Medical Affairs Committee approved the bill Thursday. Senators said they expect to discuss a few changes to the bill on the floor, including whether pharmacists will be required to discuss birth control directly with women before handing it over or if the information can be in written form.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

