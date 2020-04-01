MCCORMICK, SC (FOX Carolina) The daughter of an elderly South Carolina man says she's concerned for the safety of her parents, as they are among those that have been stranded aboard the Coral Princess cruise ship while the coronavirus surges.
Genay, the daughter of Brooks Bryan, says her 86-year-old father and her mother live in McCormick - right on Lake Thurmond.
The couple and other traveling companions left from Argentina on March 3, prepared for a two-week adventure aboard the Princess Cruise Lines ship.
However, while they were on the water, COVID-19 became more prevalent throughout the world, turning into a global pandemic. Genay says when it was time for her parents and their traveling companions to end their cruise - they were denied entry by multiple ports.
The decision was made to turn around and head back to Fort Lauderdale.
Genay says many passengers on her parents' ship have shown flu-like symptoms, and she's worried for everyone's health.
Princess Cruise Lines confirmed the Coral Princess is one of their several ships still at sea, as well as confirmed many passengers aboard the ship have tested positive for the flu.
Genay says some of her parents' friends are ill, and she is very worried for their well-being, as well as that of her parents.
Out of an abundance of caution, the cruise line asked all passengers to self-quarantine. Crew members are self-isolating when not having to work.
The ship is expected to return to Fort Lauderdale on April 4 - more than a month since the cruise disembarked.
