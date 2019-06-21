EFFINGHAM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- SLED agents have charged a South Carolina couple in connection with injuries found on a 3-month-old following the child's death last month.
Tempestt Latabotha James, 27, and Ledarius Thomas, 26, were each charged with Unlawful Neglect of a Child or Helpless Person.
The SLED investigation was requested by the Florence Police Department.
The arrests were made by the Special Operations Team of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
James and Thomas were booked at the Florence County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
