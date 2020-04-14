COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced the coronavirus-related death of one of their employees Tuesday.
According to SCDC, the non-security employee worked at the Lee Correctional Institution. Their last day of work was March 27, and officials say the individual last had contact with inmates on March 26.
SCDC is sorry to announce a non-security employee at Lee died from COVID-19. Employee last worked 3/27 & last had contact w/ inmates 3/26. A contact invtgn was done & inmates/staff in close contact monitored 14 days. None are sick. Prayers for this family. https://t.co/KCGVHYDHnW— SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) April 14, 2020
The department says close contacts were notified, and all inmates and staff were monitored for the two week period. At this time, none of them were sick.
