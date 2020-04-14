Jail prison cell generic
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced the coronavirus-related death of one of their employees Tuesday. 

According to SCDC, the non-security employee worked at the Lee Correctional Institution. Their last day of work was March 27, and officials say the individual last had contact with inmates on March 26. 

The department says close contacts were notified, and all inmates and staff were monitored for the two week period. At this time, none of them were sick. 

