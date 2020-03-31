(FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina high school seniors will be able to graduate based on the work they are doing at home, the Department of Education says.
Students from South Carolina will receive numeric grading for the work they have done, unlike North Carolina students who have been moved to a pass/fail grading system while schools remain closed.
A spokesperson with the Department of Education, Ryan Brown, says he spoke to universities, which helped guide the decision. Brown said the universities want their incoming students to have numerical grades, not pass/fail.
The guidance for schools in the state says that students grades will be combined for the third and final quarter, giving the students one combined grade for the semester.
Registration for virtual classes for fourth quarter classes will start in April, and be offered on the state's Virtual SC program. Priority will be given to high school seniors. Registration will start on April 1st and end April 6th.
The guidance offered by the state does not tell districts whether or not to give tests during remote learning, it is left to individuals districts and schools to decide what is best for their students.
More information can be found here.
MORE NEWS - Governor orders several more 'non-essential' businesses to close as SC sees 4 new coronavirus deaths
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.