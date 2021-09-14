COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) says that President Biden's proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate could impact the state's K-12 education system.
According to the Chief Communications Officer for the South Carolina Department of Education, Ryan Brown, South Carolina is one of the 26 states with an OSHA-Approved State Plan that covers all employers. Because of this, South Carolina's education system may fall under Biden's proposed U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) vaccine mandate.
Brown says the SCDE is communicating with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster's Office and the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation regarding the proposal. He adds that they are waiting for guidance from those offices.
McMaster's Office released a statement on the issue, "the governor is committed to fighting President Biden’s gratuitous vaccine mandate every step of the way. He’s working with officials both in the state and in other parts of the country to determine the most effective way to make sure South Carolinians aren’t subjected to this government overreach. "
