COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) With the coronavirus pandemic leaving several people out of work, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) says they've seen a significant increase in unemployment filings.
Several questions concerning long waits, online errors and perhaps even how exactly one should go about filing have risen. For instance, DEW says that the influx of unemployment claims being filed has overwhelmed the national system known as ICON hub.
All states use the ICON hub to validate social security numbers on claims in real-time. Validations are required to avoid fraud and prevent identity theft.
So, DEW says some people may be encountering an error when filing.
Here are some answers to questions you may have about DEW and filing for unemployment:
If someone can’t get through due the Social Security number error what do they need to do?
If someone cannot file their claim due to the Social Security number issue, they need to reach out to DEW via the TelClaim number, 1-866-831-1724 or through direct message in social media.
There are two different Social Security related questions DEW says they're receiving.
- The social security number field keeps you from filing a claim states that the number is invalid and will not let you proceed to the next screen.
If you are getting this message, that is the validation delay mentioned above. They are asking folks to try to apply during an off-peak time. The validation of the social security number is done in REAL time, so that means as you are attempting to file, there are A LOT of people nationwide doing the same exact thing. They understand this has been an issue for a lot of people and as they get more information on progress, they'll communicate that out.
- After you have filed a claim, received a confirmation number and you return to the portal, your dashboard is showing a pending Social Security Number Validation issue or a pending Separation issue.
These issues will be handled by agency staff. No action is needed on your end. And if additional information is needed, a representative will contact you directly. There is no need to speak to an agent regarding these issues.
Has DEW added staff members for call centers?
Yes, they have continued to shift more employees to customer care roles, cross training them to help answer basic questions.
When will the CARES act go into effect for South Carolinians? When can people apply for those benefits?
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act has been signed into law, but these benefits are not yet available and the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce is awaiting further guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor for state-specific implementation. For those who have already filed an unemployment insurance claim, please continue to file your weekly claim. For those who are self-employed, independent contractors, nonprofit employees, and gig economy workers, or requesting an extension of benefits and are not currently filing weekly claims, please continue to visit their website as they continue to provide additional information and guidance as it becomes available.
Did South Carolina DEW have to agree to change any of its eligibility requirements in order to get additional federal assistance during the coronavirus?
While they haven’t received any guidance yet as to any additional changes (see answer above) here’s what they waived previously: they've removed the weekly job search requirement for COVID related unemployment, and have extended tax deadline for employers.
Was any additional funding from the federal government provided to the agency to assist in processing unemployment claims?
No.
Will the federal government pay in full the additional unemployment or does that financial burden fall at least partially on South Carolina's Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund?
The state maximum UI benefit of $326/week will still be paid from the UI Trust fund, but the additional money written into the CARES Act will come from the federal government.
DEW asks that you visit their COVID-19 Resource Hub, and follow them on social media for updates.
