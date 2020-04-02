COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce on Thursday issued a fact sheet for state residents who are attempting to apply for unemployment benefits.
DEW said the number of people seeking unemployment benefits jumped more than 100 percent since last week.
MORE: S.C. Unemployment claims double in the last week; up 3149% since March 14
Below is the latest fact sheet from DEW to help out-of-work South Carolinians get the assistance they need:
SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER ISSUE:
Due to the influx of unemployment claims being filed, the national system known as ICON hub, which all states use to validate social security numbers on claims in real time, is being overwhelmed with validation requests. We are required to validate social security numbers to avoid fraud and prevent identity theft. The ICON hub team is aware of this unusual issue and is working to expand its database capacity.
In South Carolina, we are getting two different Social Security related questions:
- The social security number field keeps you from filing a claim states that the number is invalid and will not let you proceed to the next screen.
If you are getting this message, that is the validation delay mentioned above. We are asking folks to try to apply during an off-peak time. The validation of the social security number is done in REAL time, so that means as you are attempting to file, there are A LOT of people nationwide doing the same exact thing. We understand this has been an issue for a lot of people and as we get more information on progress, we will communicate that out.
- After you have filed a claim, received a confirmation number and you return to the portal, your dashboard is showing a pending Social Security Number Validation issue or a pending Separation issue. These issues will be handled by our agency staff. No action is needed on your end. And if additional information is needed, a representative will contact you directly. There is no need to speak to an agent regarding these issues.
EMPLOYER FILED CLAIMS
The benefit of Employer Filed Claims, is that they can mass upload an excel of .csv file with the employees names. They can then
verify then that they were employed with them prior to the layoff. This alleviates the normal 10 day period employers have to respond to DEW that x person was in fact employed. It helps us avoid fraud to the UI Program.
- Individuals will still need to create a log in with the MyBenefits Portal (accessed from dew.sc.gov – top right of page) and then they need to certify each week that yes, I am still unemployed.
- There are step by step tutorials on how to sign up, register, file a claim and certify each week on our DEW Youtube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChlual2_-yRuKdgTwcIMmLQ/videos
CARES ACT/Federal Stimulus Aid
This is what we’ve posted on FB, Twitter and our website. We are still awaiting guidance from DOL.
NOTICE: The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act has been signed into law, but these benefits are not yet available and the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce is awaiting further guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor for state-specific implementation. For those who have already filed an unemployment insurance claim, please continue to file your weekly claim. For those who are self-employed, independent contractors, nonprofit employees, and gig economy workers, or requesting an extension of benefits and are not currently filing weekly claims, please continue to visit our website at dew.sc.gov, as we will continue provide additional information and guidance as it becomes available.
COVID-19 Resource Hub: https://dew.sc.gov/covid-hub
- There is so much information on there. More than 50% of the calls we are taking right now are general questions that could be answered on our website or our hub.
- All of the press releases (job search waived, employer tax extension, waiting week waived, unemployment numbers, etc) are housed on bottom right.
- There’s an employee/individual and employer button. Each one has specific information, FAQ’s and helpful tips catered to them.
- The employee page includes companies that are hiring RIGHT now if they want a job.
RELATED: SC Department of Employment and Workforce answers your top questions about filing for unemployment
