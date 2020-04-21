COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has been inundated with questions concerning employment and benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.
In an effort to ease the amount of traffic they're receiving via phone and social media, the department says they've added a new Chatbot feature to their website.
The new feature will answer frequently asked questions such as "What do I do after submitting my claim?" and "Can I file if I am self-employed?"
"While the MyBenefits portal will always provide the most up-to-date information on a specific claim, the Chatbot has answers about what to expect during the claims process, the new federal programs being implemented through the CARES Act, and answers specific to the employer experience," DEW said.
Users can activate the Chatbot by entering their name, email address, and whether they're an individual, self-employed or an employer.
There are two Chatbot user-experiences:
- You can select one of the automated most popular questions to read the answer.
- You can type your own question to receive a variety of prompts and answers
The Chatbot is located on the top right side of DEW's website, or in the menu of the mobile version.
