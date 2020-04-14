GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) As the coronavirus pandemic ensues, the South Carolina Department of Revenue says they're going to further extend tax payments.
Originally, SCDOR said income tax, franchise tax, estimated tax and corporate license fee filings and payments would be accepted from April 1 through July 15.
However, they now say those taxes will be due on July 15. The following qualify for those specific payments:
- Individuals
- Corporations
- Partnerships
- Banks
- Savings and loans
- Utilities
- Trusts and estate
- Tax-exempt organizations
All other state taxes administered by or tax returns filed with the SCDOR that would initially be accepted between April 1 and June 1 are now due June 1.
SCDOR says they're automatically applying the tax relief for all income tax payers - no additional action is necessary.
For details on state tax relief, click here.
For federal tax relief information, click here.
