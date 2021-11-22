COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is warning South Carolinians to be careful with people trying to steal your money or information this holiday season.
Scammers are taking advantage of worldwide supply chain issues so the SCDCA wants consumers to know some common red flags of holiday scams and shopping tips to keep you safe, according to SCDCA.
The SCDCA says red flags of a holiday scam include the following:
- Asking you to pay in unusual payments like prepaid debit cards, gift cards, wire/bank transfer, payment app, or cryptocurrency.
- Asks you to verify personal information.
- Asks for donations to a charity.
The following are tips for safe shopping online:
- If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.
- Pick you payment type wisely.
- Review your financial statements and keep your receipts.
- Don't be fooled by a good-looking website.
To file a complaint or get more information, click here.
