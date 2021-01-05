COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Education announced that K-12 education will receive a relief fund.
According to a tweet, K-12 education will receive $940,420,782 in elementary and second school emergency relief fund II from Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRSSA).
For more information on the relief fund, click here.
