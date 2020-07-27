COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman announced that six school districts in the state have had their reopening plans approved, including two in the Upstate.
In order for a plan to be approved, school districts must meet key criteria set by the South Carolina Department of Education. The criteria include offering both a virtual and face-to-face option, a time frame to review operational plans to move towards full five day face-to-face instructional model and the establishment of how high quality instruction and a broad range of student services will be provided.
The following six schools have had their reopening plans approved:
- Allendale County School District
- Anderson School District Five
- Berkeley County School District
- Saluda County Schools
- Spartanburg County School District Two
- Clover School District (York Two)
“The plans approved today offer parents high quality, innovative face to face and virtual options while keeping student and staff safety as their top priority,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.
SCDE says they've received 73 reopening plans thus far, and are awaiting plans from eight districts who were granted extensions. Detailed information regarding approved plans can be found here.
“I commend these school communities for considering the latest scientific data and guidance along with the academic, social and emotional needs of students to make localized decisions," Spearman said.
Spearman and the SCDE also announced a face mask requirement for all students and staff on state owned school buses.
The requirement, in combination with following other mitigation strategies and cleaning procedures developed by both SCDE and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, will allow districts to increase ridership capacity up to 67%.
"South Carolinians can support their neighborhood school by wearing a face mask, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly, and staying at home when sick," Spearman said. "These precautions have the potential to significantly expedite our education system’s return to normalcy.”
