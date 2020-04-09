COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Education said s teachers, parents, and students adjust to a "new and unprecedented way of learning," the department has launched SCRemoteLearning.com, to offer even more digital teaching and learning resources.
“I know that remote learning can be challenging for everyone,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in a news release. “We are committed to supporting both our teachers, who are working hard to make it possible for our students to learn at home, and parents and students, who are doing a great job of adjusting to these changes.”
Spearman said the tools and resources at SCRemoteLearning.com can be used by teachers across all grade levels.
At the site, teachers can find remote instruction information, website resources and learning resources broken down for elementary, middle and high school students. Parents and students will find materials to use as instructional resources.
Spearman said she encourages teachers and parents to utilize this tool.
"We are continually working to support remote learning as we navigate this time," she added.
MORE NEWS - South Carolina unemployment claims continue to rise; agency says almost 181,000 claims in past 3 weeks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.