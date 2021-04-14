GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for South Carolina's Department of Education said, that as of Wednesday afternoon, Greenville County is one of seven districts that are not yet offering full-time in-person learning for all students, and Greenville County was the only district that does not yet have a date set to make the switch back to full-time in-person.
Currently, Greenville County Schools offers full-time in-person for grades K-8, while high school students attend in person four days a week, explained Ryan Brown, the Chief Communications Officer for the SCDE.
72 school districts currently offer full-time in-person learning, and six of the seven all have dates set between April 19 and May 3 to resume full-time in-person.
