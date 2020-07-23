COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Education tweeted Thursday that both students and bus drivers will be expected to wear face masks on school buses in the 2020-21 school year.
The 2020-2021 school year will require significant changes to keep students and teachers safe. This starts in the morning and ends in the afternoon when students ride the bus to and from school. Ridership will be a maximum of 50% of standard capacity. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/nnpc2yljGD— S.C. Department of Education (@EducationSC) July 23, 2020
In addition, buses will operate at 50 percent capacity, they will be loaded back to front, and roof vents and windows will be open to maximize ventilation.
Below is the guidance for transportation from the SC Department of Education's final report:
Transportation- Under current DHEC guidance in our state, buses should not be filled beyond 50 percent capacity, where practical. In addition, districts should implement health and safety protocols such as:
Establishing protocols to promote social distancing of students from different families at bus stops, during loading, during transport, and while unloading the bus.
Providing hand sanitizer for students and drivers.
Providing face masks for drivers, and allowing for masks and face coverings for students.
Cleaning and disinfection of high touch areas at least once per day.
Recommendations contained in the CDC Guidance for Bus Transit Operators.
State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said Wednesday that since the Department of Education owns all of the state's school buses, the department has the authority to rule on how the buses will be operated.
