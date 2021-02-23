COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for South Carolina's Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said Tuesday that the state had submitted a waiver to the U.S. Department of Education asking to substitute a series of assessments in place of end-of-year testing requested by the Biden administration.
The federal Department of Education sent letters to states on Monday requesting end of year testing, but South Carolina wants to give students series 3 - Map tests instead.
Ryan Brown, Spearman's Chief Communications Office released this statement on Tuesday:
We do not view the letter sent yesterday by the U.S. Department of Education as impacting South Carolina’s assessment waiver request in that we are not requesting a blanket waiver but rather asking to substitute a series of interim assessments administered to all students for the typical summative end of year tests. These interim assessments are allowing us to measure growth throughout the year, know where students are at as compared to previous years, provide actionable data to teachers, and are publicly reportable.
If our waiver end up being accepted, we will be ready. If it ends up being denied, we will be ready.
Read the letter sent from the Biden Administration below:
