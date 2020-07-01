COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce announced a new program that will extend unemployment benefits for those who have exhausted their previous benefits.
The Extended Benefits (EB) program will offer up to ten additional weeks of benefits beginning claim week June 28 through July 4.
South Carolina was able to access EB funding due to the most recent estimated unemployment rate of 12.5%.
The benefits are offered to individuals whose regular UI benefit year ended on or after June 14, 2020. Claimants must have exhausted both their 20 weeks of regular unemployment and 13 weeks of the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) assistance.
Eligibility for EB is a little more stringent than regular UI or PEUC.
DEW will notify those who are eligible to apply for the new program through their MyBenefits portal. If approved, the Weekly Benefit Amount will be the same as the individual received for regular UI, plus the $600 through PEUC through its expiration date of week-ending July 25, 2020.
Several new resources are now being offered to help with the application process. They include:
- A video tutorial created for the EB application process
- A PDF Tutorial created for the EB application process
- EB FAQ materials
