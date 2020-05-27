COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) During a meeting with several South Carolina agencies on Wednesday, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced his resignation.
Rick Toomey assumed his position as director of DHEC on February 26, 2019. A Greenville native, Toomey has worked in public health administration and executive management for more than 32 years.
At Wednesday's meeting, Toomey said his last day as director will be June 10, 2020.
"It has been my privilege to lead this great agency, work with the exceptional employees, and to serve the state of South Carolina," Toomey said.
He informed the DHEC Board Chairman of his resignation verbally on May 26.
Toomey says his decision is difficult, but with recent health issues - that are now under control - he says he took a step back to assess where he wants to be at this time in his life.
Toomey's first grandson was recently born in Beaufort County. He said the commitment to being in Columbia five days a week, and being away from family, was tough.
"We are in a better place today than we were a month, two months ago. We still have a long way to go," Toomey said. Though, he is proud of all that DHEC has accomplished during the coronavirus pandemic.
He knows the timing is not ideal, but after speaking with his colleagues and family, Toomey feels this is the best decision for him.
While officials begin their search for a new director, Marshall Taylor Jr. holds the position of acting director. Taylor is the General Counsel of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
