Wellford, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County woman has been arrested after the South Carolina Department of Revenue says she assisted in the preparation of false tax returns.
According to arrest warrants, 47-year-old Susan M. Campbell, helped create multiple false tax returns from 2014-2017. Warrants say the returns were for a variety of different taxpayers, 17 in total, totaling almost $500,000 in losses.
Campbell is charged with 17 counts of willfully making or assisting in the preparation of false or fraudulent tax returns.
The SCDOR says if convicted, Cambell faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $500 fine per count, in addition to court costs.
Campbell is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
The full release on her arrest can be read here.
More news: Deputies: Son arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting mother in Greenville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.