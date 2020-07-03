LEXINGTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Lexington County deputies said they are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Gaston.
Deputies said Lilith Donelle Currier left her grandfather’s house on Irvin Jumper Street June 26.
“Based on what investigators have pieced together at this point, Lilith was picked up by a man named Korraye Ford,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release. “We’re not sure where they went from there or how long they were together.”
Deputies said they arrested Ford, 39, for contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Wednesday.
Deputies said Ford arranged to meet Currier after he convinced her to leave her guardian, and while Ford is in jail, Lilith remains missing.
“We’re asking anyone with information about where Lilith might be to call Crimestoppers,” Koon said. “She wasn’t with Ford when we arrested him and he says he doesn’t know where she is. He’s refused to share any information about Lilith with us.”
Anyone with info is asked to call at 888-274-6372.
