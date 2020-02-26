COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina deputies are searching for an elderly couple who never returned to their assisted living home after going out to dinner Tuesday night.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for Ronald and Mary Denny.
The couple left their assisted living home driving a Hyundai Santa Fe and never returned, deputies said.
Both Ronald and Mary have memory issues and take daily medications for health conditions.
Anyone who sees the couple is asked to call the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office at 803-785-8230.
