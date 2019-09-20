CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – A South Carolina deputy who appeared on national TV as part of FOX’s First Responders Live was seriously hurt in a line-of-duty car crash, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Friday when Deputy Stephanie Hood was responding to a reported suicide attempt on James Island.
Hood’s cruiser ran off the road and hit a tree.
Deputies said rescue crews had to use the jaws of life to remove her from the car.
“Fortunately, she is expected to survive, but she will need all the support she can get on the road to recovery,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.
Hood has served Charleston County for more than two years.
