SUMTER, SC (FOX Carolina) – A South Carolina sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Tuesday, according to a news report from WACH.
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said Cpl. Andrew Gillette, 37, was fatally wounded while deputies were serving a detention order and eviction notice at an address along Thomas Sumter Highway.
A suspect inside fired multiple shots. Gillette was shot in the chest.
The suspect was also shot and killed when deputies returned fire.
The sheriff's office released this statement about Gillette:
"Cpl. Gillette, 37 years old, served honorably as a Sumter County Sheriff’s Deputy since October 2013. Our deepest condolences and our prayers are with his family. We ask that you all keep Cpl. Gillette’s family and our entire Sumter County Sheriff’s Office family in your prayers."
