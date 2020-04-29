COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced they had identified an additional 29 virus-related deaths in the state, bringing the total to 232.
Initially, DHEC reported that South Carolina had 203 individuals pass away as a result of contracting the virus. However, they said that results of a cross analysis of the deaths reported directly to the agency by medical professionals and the deaths reported to the agency on death certificates found there were more than previously thought.
“As our state continues to respond to this unprecedented event, DHEC remains committed to ensuring that every South Carolinian who has died from COVID-19 is counted,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Physician. “This action aligns with efforts currently underway by other states and will assist us in more fully understanding the burden of this disease across the state and those populations who are most severely affected.”
The virus-related deaths of these 29 individuals occurred between March 25 and April 21.
DHEC says that prior to South Carolina's first case of COVID-19, they equipped death certifiers across the state with federal and state guidance on the appropriate way to complete a death certificate when the virus is the cause or contributed to the person's death.
DHEC continues to take steps to improve data quality and the reporting of COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths, including:
- Sending Health Alerts to facilities and providers
- Contacting private labs to remind them of their legal reporting requirements to DHEC’s disease control staff
- Updating the list of reportable conditions to specifically include COVID-19 cases and COVID-19-related deaths
“It’s important to note that we are still discovering more about COVID-19,” Dr. Traxler said. “We will continue to release new information as it becomes available.”
DHEC reported an additional 130 coronavirus cases on April 29, bringing the state's total cases to 5,881.
Tuesday's new cases were identified in the following counties:
- Aiken (3)
- Anderson (6)
- Barnwell (1)
- Beaufort (2)
- Chesterfield (1)
- Clarendon (9)
- Darlington (3)
- Dillon (3)
- Edgefield (3)
- Fairfield (1)
- Florence (9)
- Greenville (26)
- Greenwood (2)
- Kershaw (4)
- Lancaster (3)
- Lexington (9)
- Marlboro (1)
- Orangeburg (3)
- Richland (20)
- Spartanburg (5)
- Sumter (3)
- Williamsburg (4)
- York (9)
As of April 22, DHEC is requiring all healthcare providers and physicians alert them to a COVID-19 related death within 24 hours. All deaths reported for death certificate registration by funeral directors must be done by law within five days of the date of death.
If a person had several medical conditions, or there's a delay in getting their personal demographic information, DHEC says their cause of death could be delayed.
