Columbia, SC (Fox Carolina) - South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental control wants to remind women this month, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, that they may qualify for a free cervical or breast cancer screening.
Best Chance Network, which is administered by DHEC's Cancer Prevention and Control Division contracts with more than 450 health care providers to provide screenings and follow ups to women around the state.
BCN provides free breast cancer screenings for qualifying women between the ages of 30 and 64 and free cervical cancer screenings for women between the ages of 21 and 64. Women must be residents of South Carolina and have household incomes at or below 250 percent of the Federal Poverty Limit.
Women with insurance also may be eligible to receive services if they meet all of the eligibility requirements and their insurance has a deductible of $1,000 or more, does not cover screening or diagnostic services at 100 percent or provides hospitalization coverage only.
To learn more about the Best Chance Network, including eligibility guidelines, or to learn about breast cancer prevention and statistics, visit scdhec.gov/breastcancer or call the Division of Cancer Prevention Hotline at 1-800-450-4611.
