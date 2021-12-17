COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is supporting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisement to take the Pfizer and Moderna COBID-19 vaccine over the Johnson & Johnson brand, SC DHEC announced Friday.
The CDC says they’re calling for the move because of higher efficiency rate found in the Pfizer and Moderna brand and because of the rare but serious side effect related to blood clotting with the Johnson & Johnson brand.
While the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are preferred over the Janssen vaccine for both primary vaccination series and for boosters, the Janssen vaccine will remain available for use in people who are unable or unwilling to take the other two vaccines.
“This action shows transparency and commitment at the national level when it comes to protecting the public,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “During a pandemic as unprecedented as the one we’ve all experienced, fact-finding is a never-ending task. We’ve now learned that, over time, the Janssen vaccine is less effective and carries a risk of very rare but severe side effects not seen in the other two vaccines. So, we encourage South Carolinians readying for their initial vaccine series or preparing for their booster shot, to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine brands.”
The CDC said it has confirmed 54 cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or clotting of blood vessels with low platelet counts, associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Of those cases, nine people have died.
“More than 17 million Americans have been vaccinated using Janssen, so the vaccine has certainly played a vital role in fighting this pandemic,” Simmer added. “That said, the role of public health is to protect people and maintain their trust. We hope South Carolinians rely on the overwhelming positive benefits we’ve seen from the COVID-19 vaccines and will choose to start or complete their vaccination series and get a booster as soon as they are eligible using one of the safe, effective mRNA vaccines.”
here is a tip that will save your life . don't get injected with the poison death shot . survival rate if you don't go in a hospital is 99.98% .
