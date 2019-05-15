COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Days after the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced a statewide outbreak of hepatitis A, free vaccines are being offered to certain individuals.
Monday, DHEC said there have been 86 reported cases if the disease between November 1, 2018 and May 10, 2019, more than four times the 19 reported cases South Carolina has seen on average each year over the past decade.
Vaccinations are some of the most important ways to prevent the spread of the infection. DHEC says hepatitis A vaccines are covered by the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) for Medicaid beneficiaries.
Children covered by Medicaid can receive the vaccine through the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program. Additional information on the program can be found here.
According to a press release, DHEC will provide no-cost hepatitis A vaccines to those at higher risk for the infection who are not covered by Medicaid.
Those interested in scheduling an appointment for a vaccination can do so by calling (855) 472-3432 or visit this DHEC's Public Health Clinics website.
More information on the outbreak can be found here.
MORE NEWS:
Evaluation sought for NC mother accused of trying to kill baby
South Carolina switching to trackable temporary license plates
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.