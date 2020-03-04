CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston has issued an edict to parishes asking priests to temporarily suspend the "handshake/kiss of peace" during mass and some steps involved in holy communion due to coronavirus concerns.
Below is the directive that the Diocese sent to parishes:
Due to global concern about the rapid spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), and influenza remaining a worry in many states, the Diocese of Charleston encourages the suspension of the "handshake/kiss of peace" during Masses. Parishes may offer to alter the exchange of peace to another gesture or acknowledgement of the Peace of Christ that still "expresses peace, communion and charity."
In addition, the distribution of the chalice(s) to the faithful should be suspended until the spread of the diseases has safely subsided. However, pastors may choose to lift that suspension on Holy Thursday and at the Easter Vigil.
According to the Center for Disease Control, most experts believe that flu viruses spread mainly by tiny droplets made when people with flu either cough, sneeze or talk. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby. Less often, a person might also get the flu by touching a surface or object that has flu virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. The flu might be passed to another before a person knows he or she is sick.
Please remind people that receiving the Precious Body is to receive the fullness of the Lord -- Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity. Refraining from receiving the chalice, or extending a handshake, anytime during the year when one is experiencing the symptoms of an illness should not be seen as disrespecting others in any way. It may be that a person wishes not to transfer his or her germs to others.
