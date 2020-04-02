COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The S.C. Department of Natural Resources said Thursday 13 small impoundments that are in the agency's State Lakes program are reopening to allow bank fishing. The boat ramps and fishing piers in these areas will continue to be closed to comply with Governor McMaster’s Executive Order, however.
The 13 small impoundments reopening to allow bank fishing are:
- Draper WMA State Lakes (York County)
- Jonesville Reservoir (Union County)
- Lake Cherokee (Cherokee County)
- Lake Edgar Brown (Barnwell County)
- Lake Edwin Johnson (Spartanburg County)
- Lake George Warren (Hampton County)
- Lake John D. Long (Union County)
- Lake Oliphant (Chester County)
- Lake Paul Wallace (Marlboro County)
- Lake Thicketty (Cherokee County)
- Lancaster Reservoir (Lancaster County)
- Mountain Lakes 1 and 2 (Chester County)
- Sunrise (Lancaster County)
Star Fort Pond in Ninety-Six (Greenwood County) is owned by the National Park Service and will remain closed under National Park authority.
A list and map of the small impoundments in the State Lakes program is available at: http://www.dnr.sc.gov/lakes/state/index.html
