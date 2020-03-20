COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) — South Carolina's Department of Natural Resources announced that all shooting ranges that are managed by the agency will close Friday afternoon until further notice.
The shooting ranges will close at 3 p.m.
Click here to see a list of DNR ranges by county.
DNR said the closures are in accordance with an executive order issued by Gov. Henry McMaster,
DNR said updates on when the ranges will reopen will be posted on their website and social media pages.
RELATED: Gov. McMaster issues new executive order as 21 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in SC
