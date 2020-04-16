COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC said even though Gov. McMaster has issued an executive order to reopen public boat ramps, that order does not cover other public areas, such as restrooms, piers, docks or designated bank fishing areas. Those types of facilities will remain closed.
Public beach access points will also remain closed.
The managing authorities of the boat ramps will also retain the authority to close or otherwise restrict public access ramps or landings if they determine that such action is necessary to preserve or protect public health.
McMaster's order goes into effect at noon on Friday.
READ MORE: McMaster issues order to reopen SC boat ramps, expects state to be 'back in business' by June
