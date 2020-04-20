GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The S.C. Department of Natural Resources said they are asking the public for help in protecting Bald Rock Heritage Preserve in northern Greenville County, which the agency said has been vandalized repeatedly since being closed March 28 in response to crowds gathering there in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SC DNR manages the 165-acre preserve and said crews erected fencing along US 276 after the preserve was closed. The fencing has been torn down twice since and DNR officials said people have entered the preserve to carry out littering, spray-painting, and other vandalism.
“We need the eyes of the public to help us protect Bald Rock,” said Austen Pickhardt, SCDNR wildlife biologist and preserve manager in a news release. “Our law enforcement officers patrol the area on a regular basis, but they have many other duties, especially now with COVID-19, so they can’t be up there all the time. If anyone sees acts of vandalism at Bald Rock, please call law enforcement and report it.”
Officials said DNR staff is also put at risk by having to continuously reinforce barricades and by picking up potentially contaminated trash.
People are urged to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-922-5431 to report vandalism at Bald Rock.
If the destructive acts at Bald Rock continue, Pickhardt said, it may be closed permanently to the public.
The agency said Bald Rock Heritage Preserve, which adjoins Caesars Head State Park and is part of the Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area, is a popular tourist attraction.
