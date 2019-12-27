COLUMBIA, SC – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said their biologists are teaming up with Clemson University to learn more about adult alligators’ movements in and around South Carolina Wildlife Management Areas.
They are using satellite tagging methods for the study.
DNR said the teams are working to capture gators, attach tags to their backs, and then release them. The process happens in the alligators' natural habitat and takes less than an hour to complete.
DNR said each tag will send back data and GPS location pings every day for the next two years.
The team of researchers hopes to use that data to better understand where the alligators are spending their time during all four seasons in the Palmetto State.
