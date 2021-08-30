ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- We talked to Dr. Jill Michels from the Palmetto Poison Center about an unproven COVID-19 treatment that some people are talking about on social media.
The Anti-parasite medicine Ivermectin is mainly used on horses to remove parasites from their body. However, some are saying that it can treat COVID-19.
According to Dr. Michels, the idea that the medication can treat COVID-19 is not proven.
"Right now I'd say it's inconclusive, and for people to try this on their own, it's very unsafe and an unhealthy thing to do," says Dr. Michels
Officials are conducting studies on Ivermectin, but the only data they have is from clusters of cells, according to Dr. Michels.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recently released a CDC Health Advisory regarding using Ivermectin to treat COVID-19. For more information, you can find the full advisory at CDC/DHEC Health Alert-Advisory-Update (scdhec.gov).
If you have any questions or if you have any adverse reactions to Ivermectin, you can contact the Palmetto Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222
