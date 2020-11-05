GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dr. Saria Saccocio with Prisma Health says one of the most pivotal days for democracy also came at a pivotal time for the pandemic.
“We are at a time where we are experiencing the greatest surge out of the three peaks we have noticed so far from our COVID-19 data,” she told FOX Carolina.
She says that hazards a day like election day can present mean you should consider getting tested for COVID-19.
“The particular situation we’ve had over the last several weeks with elections, and voting, and standing in lines,“ she explained. “Seeing some of these crowds gather, perhaps not always being able to maintain 6 feet.“
She also says watch parties, some without masks, can play a large role in the spread of virus.
“A significant number of cases are spread with COVID-19 according to those who have no symptoms,“ Saccocio said.
Even if you were being cautious, or don’t feel sick, she says being around lots of people you wouldn’t ordinarily interact with for a long time is a factor.
“We’ve had individuals who have stood in line for hours,” she added. “End it is easy to drop your guard, to perhaps stand to the side, or Bunch up in certain areas...in light of the cold weather as well.”
In a statement, DHEC says that they’ve already been pushing routine screening for weeks, and that you should use their guidelines for possible Election Day exposure. They and Saccocio also add: This isn’t just limited to November 3rd.
“Costume parties,“ she explained. “Trick-or-treating has fallen at the same time as the polling places. And in a few weeks it’ll be Thanksgiving.“
Saccocio says that it’s easier than ever to get a test today. And you could just save a life in the process.
“Perhaps it’s time for us to think differently about the opportune time to be screamed,” she said.
Another incredibly important note: especially if you can pinpoint a particular instance or event where you may have been exposed on election day, or just in general, doctors say you should wait 5 to 7 days from that time to get tested for COVID-19. This will give you the most accurate results, since that is how long it typically takes for Covid to appear in the body and be detect
