COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery said someone in the Upstate won $20,000 in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
The S.C. Education Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at the Stop-A-Minit #19 at 105 Sparks Ln. in Pickens.
The lottery said the ticket holder correctly matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number at odds of 1 in 931,001. The winning numbers were:
5 - 11 - 25 - 27 - 64 Megaball: 13
The lottery also mentioned that someone in Beaufort won $2 MILLION in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Parkers #58 at 12 Savannah Hwy. in Beaufort is the lucky lottery destination.
For complete information on claiming prizes, click here.
