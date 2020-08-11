DARLINGTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Education Lottery partner to name the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race on Sept. 6 as the South Carolina Education Lottery 200.
“As the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series returns to the Lady in Black, we welcome the South Carolina Education Lottery as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp in a news release. “The South Carolina Education Lottery has a tremendous impact in the lives of students, so we look forward to working together to further support their mission to enhance education across the state.”
The Gander Trucks last competed at Darlington from 2001-04 and 2010-11.
The South Carolina Education Lottery 200 will be televised nationally on FS1. T
“We are thrilled to build upon our partnership with Darlington Raceway by lending our name to the South Carolina Education Lottery 200,” said the Lottery’s Director of Marketing Josh Whiteside in the news release. “We are looking forward to a great race on Sunday and the opportunity to share with racing fans across the state the lasting impact the Lottery is having on education.”
MORE NEWS - Greenville County's unified drug task force took more than 450 pounds of illegal drugs off the streets in is first year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.