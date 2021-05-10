COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that it is holding a contest for pets to be featured on this year's "Happy Pawlidays" $2.00 scratch-off tickets.
The contest begins on Monday and will run through May 23, according to a release from SCEL. The lottery says that it will select winners from a pool of 30 photos that will be voted on by the public on the SCEL's website from May 25 through May 31.
The lottery says that that the top nine dogs with the most votes will be professionally photographed to appear on the "Happy Pawlidays" scratch-off tickets that will go on sale on October 5.
To enter your dog in the contest click here.
MORE NEWS: SpaceX claims it will accept dogecoin as payment for an upcoming moon mission
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.